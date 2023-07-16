Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $376,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of PYPL opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day moving average is $72.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

