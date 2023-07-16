Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $289.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $291.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

