Grin Price Reaches $0.0354 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $498,078.93 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,288.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00310675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.40 or 0.00833303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00547041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00062407 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000065 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00118916 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

