Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0392 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $498,716.55 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,302.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00312999 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.52 or 0.00836623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00544258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00063617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00122563 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

