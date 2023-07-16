Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Trims Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for 4.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $26,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $118.41 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $81.68 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

