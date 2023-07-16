Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,250 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 2.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,661,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,671,000 after buying an additional 4,382,639 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

