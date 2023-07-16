Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,873,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,975,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth $5,073,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $4,546,000.

Shares of PARAP opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. Paramount Global has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $42.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.23%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

