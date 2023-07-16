Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Invests $471,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $90.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.53.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -23.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.