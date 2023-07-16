Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.28% of Precision Drilling worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,193,000 after buying an additional 122,386 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 346,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 127,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of PDS stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.16. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $413.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.