Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises 2.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

