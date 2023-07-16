Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

