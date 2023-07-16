Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Great Ajax Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AJX opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Great Ajax has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -45.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 85,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

