Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,769,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 653,300 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.55% of Graphic Packaging worth $121,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 16,681.4% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 3,220,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,955,000 after buying an additional 3,200,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,806,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GPK opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

