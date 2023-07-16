Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 771 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,360,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $115.62 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2221 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

