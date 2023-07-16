Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BLK opened at $728.03 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $678.73 and a 200-day moving average of $689.38.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.15.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

