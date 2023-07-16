Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charter Communications by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,920,000 after buying an additional 200,666 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 814,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,133,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $375.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $496.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.13. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

