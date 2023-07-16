Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 28.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $142.37 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.