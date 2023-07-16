Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

