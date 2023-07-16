Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after buying an additional 121,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $958,232,000 after buying an additional 329,802 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

