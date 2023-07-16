Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 410 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 182,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VTWO opened at $77.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.