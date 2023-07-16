Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

PFFV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 49,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,534. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.42.

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

