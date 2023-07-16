Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $34.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

