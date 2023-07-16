Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives $6.99 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.99.
GETY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock.
In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $289,916.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,640. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GETY stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.47.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
