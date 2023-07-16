Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives $6.99 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.99.

GETY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Getty Images from $6.00 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 65,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $329,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Hoel sold 47,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $289,916.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,576.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 774,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,640. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Getty Images Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth about $66,061,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Getty Images in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

GETY stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.50 million. Analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Getty Images, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.