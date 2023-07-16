General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in General Mills by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in General Mills by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GIS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,540. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.