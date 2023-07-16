General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Cut by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.67.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

