Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.00.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Generac Stock Down 2.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $142.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.15 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Generac has a twelve month low of $86.29 and a twelve month high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

