Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Geberit Trading Up 0.9 %

Geberit stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16. Geberit has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GBERY shares. Citigroup began coverage on Geberit in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

