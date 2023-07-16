Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $104.28

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 104.28 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.33). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.34), with a volume of 21,832 shares changing hands.

Gear4music Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,466.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.31.

About Gear4music

(Get Free Report)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.