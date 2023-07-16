Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $756,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 0.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $581,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,092. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

