Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Garrison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises approximately 1.5% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.22 and a 200 day moving average of $197.25. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $229.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

