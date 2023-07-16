Garrison Asset Management LLC Sells 259 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Garrison Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up 2.5% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total value of $167,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,399,419 over the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.52. The company has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.