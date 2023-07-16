Garrison Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $35.01 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

