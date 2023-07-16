G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $335.18 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00047377 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

