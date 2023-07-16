FY2023 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Watsco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $14.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.50. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s FY2024 earnings at $14.77 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share.

Watsco Stock Down 0.5 %

WSO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

Shares of WSO opened at $364.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Watsco has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

About Watsco

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

