Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FHLB remained flat at $7.00 on Friday. Friendly Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Friendly Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter.

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

