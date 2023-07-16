Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.1672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.