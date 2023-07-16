Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.1672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

