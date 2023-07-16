Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.95.

FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $26.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.