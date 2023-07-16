Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.95.
FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $26.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7086 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.
Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.