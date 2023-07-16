Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 8.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,127 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortinet by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after purchasing an additional 767,603 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $312,964,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

