Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,005,587 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $315.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.34 and its 200 day moving average is $283.61. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

