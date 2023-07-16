Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

