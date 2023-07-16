Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
FL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.45.
Foot Locker Stock Performance
Shares of FL opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Foot Locker Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 62.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
