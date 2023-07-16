Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Position Trimmed by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,557 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $130,031,000. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 582,198 shares during the last quarter.

FMX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.42. The company had a trading volume of 509,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,350. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average of $94.81. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.0138 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FMX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

