Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) vs. KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Critical Review

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Flutter Entertainment has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment N/A N/A N/A KDDI 11.47% 11.54% 5.66%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50 KDDI 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Flutter Entertainment and KDDI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $15,916.57, suggesting a potential upside of 15,065.86%. Given Flutter Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flutter Entertainment is more favorable than KDDI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and KDDI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $9.52 billion 3.89 -$373.54 million N/A N/A KDDI $41.98 billion 1.67 $5.99 billion $1.13 13.43

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Flutter Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Flutter Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of KDDI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KDDI beats Flutter Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flutter Entertainment



Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services. In addition, the company operates HRTV, a horseracing television network. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, and sisal.com websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, FOX Bet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About KDDI



KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo. The Business Services segment offers smartphones and other devices, network and cloud services, and data center services to corporate customers under the TELEHOUSE brand. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

