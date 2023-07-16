Flare Price Tops $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Flare coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $273.20 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 19,371,915,863 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 19,371,915,870.56078 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01392023 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $7,328,468.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

