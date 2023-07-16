FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Receives $42.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,818 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

