First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QABA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 585.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 6,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,257. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

