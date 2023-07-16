First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the June 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,315. The company has a market capitalization of $506.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.67. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $53.78.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.8802 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.