First National Corp MA ADV Acquires New Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $210.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.37. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.44.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.