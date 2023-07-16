First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the June 15th total of 368,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INBK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aasif M. Bade purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $107,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $242,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,640 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $4,203,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 247,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 104.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $433,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INBK stock remained flat at $16.11 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,072. The company has a market cap of $143.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

