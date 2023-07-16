First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.36. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

