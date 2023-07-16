Financial Analysis: Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) & Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) and Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matrix Service and Orion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $707.78 million 0.23 -$63.90 million ($1.43) -4.16 Orion Group $748.32 million 0.13 -$12.61 million ($0.63) -4.90

Orion Group has higher revenue and earnings than Matrix Service. Orion Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matrix Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.0% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Orion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Matrix Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Orion Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Matrix Service and Orion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -4.88% -20.10% -9.61% Orion Group -2.78% -10.36% -4.01%

Risk and Volatility

Matrix Service has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Group has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Matrix Service and Orion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orion Group has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Orion Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orion Group is more favorable than Matrix Service.

Summary

Orion Group beats Matrix Service on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions. The Utility and Power Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, and upgrades and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services. This segment also provides engineering, fabrication, and construction services for LNG utility peak shaving facilities; and construction and maintenance services to power generation facilities, including natural gas fired facilities. The Process and Industrial Facilities segment engages in the crude oil refining; processing, fractionating, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids; and offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, industrial cleaning services, and capital construction service. The Storage and Terminal Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground storage tanks and terminals; engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, which include planned and emergency services; and LNG, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum, hydrogen, and other specialty vessels, which comprise spheres, as well as marine structures, and truck and rail loading/offloading facilities. Its services include engineering, fabrication and construction, and maintenance and repair, including planned and emergency services, as well as geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Matrix Service Company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise cruise ship port facilities, private terminals, special-use navy terminals, recreational use marinas and docks, and other marine-based facilities, as well as building or rehabilitating public port facilities for container ship loading and unloading. The company also offers on-going maintenance and repair, inspection, emergency repair, and demolition and salvage services to marine transportation facilities. Its marine pipeline service projects include the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; the installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; the construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; the creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. The company's bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the develops fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also provides specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it offers elevated concrete pouring for columns, elevated beams, and structural walls; and light commercial services comprising slabs, sidewalks, ramps, and tilt walls. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

